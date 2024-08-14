Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 42.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 19.51 croreNet profit of Danube Industries declined 42.11% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 19.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.5116.14 21 OPM %2.874.96 -PBDT0.310.52 -40 PBT0.300.51 -41 NP0.220.38 -42
