Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 677.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales rise 74.65% to Rs 64.97 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings rose 677.05% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.65% to Rs 64.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales64.9737.20 75 OPM %11.966.16 -PBDT6.400.84 662 PBT6.080.61 897 NP4.740.61 677

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

