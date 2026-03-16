Data Patterns (India) announced that it has received a contract worth Rs 279 crore for supply of 34 units of Doppler Weather Radars to Indian Metrological Department (IMD).

According to an exchange filing, the company stated that the order will be executed as per the terms of the contract. It also noted that the contract had been negotiated earlier with IMD, while the formal agreement was received recently. The order forms part of the negotiated contracts announced after Q3 FY2025-26.

The company clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.