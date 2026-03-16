Bajel Projects spurts on bagging Rs 700-cr transmission order from MSETCL

Bajel Projects surged 11.11% to Rs 115.50 after securing a Rs 700 crore order from the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL).

The contract involves setting up a 400/220 kV AIS substation at Saswad in Pune district, along with associated transmission lines.

The order will be placed by MSETCL on behalf of its special purpose vehicle, Saswad Transmission.

The scope of the project includes construction of a 400/220 kV AIS substation and development of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines linked to the facility.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract is to be executed within 23 months from the date of issuance of the notification of award, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company also clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity and the order does not fall under related party transactions. Rajesh Ganesh, managing director (MD) & CEO, Bajel Projects, said, "Securing this 700 crores ultra-mega order from MSETCL is a milestone for Bajel Projects and a strong validation of our EPC capabilities in the high-voltage substation segment. A 400/220 kV substation of this scale in the Pune district is critical infrastructure that will strengthen Maharashtra's transmission network and support the region's growing industrial and urban power demand. This order reinforces our RAASTA 2030 strategy of expanding into high-value, high-complexity projects and deepens our partnership with one of India's most important state transmission utilities. Our team is fully committed to delivering this project with the highest standards of quality and safety."