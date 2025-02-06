Reliance Power spurts after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Reliance Power rallied 8.57% to Rs 43.31 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 41.95 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 1,136.75 crore in Q3 FY24.

Net sales fell 4.7% YoY to Rs 1852.84 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income rose 1.9% to Rs 2,159.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,119.01 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 49.88 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024 as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 1,048.48 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 492 crore.

The companys 3,960 mw Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh achieved a plant load factor of approximately 93%, while 1,200 mw Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh has an availability of around 97%

Reliance NU Suntech Private, 100% subsidiary of the company have recently won a solar plus battery energy storage system (BESS) project from the solar energy corporation of India (SECI) for 930 mw plus 1,860 mwh. The project would be Asia's largest solar and battery storage project at a single location.

Reliance Power, a part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company. The projects under development include coal, gas, hydro, wind and solar-based energy projects. The company's operating portfolio includes ultra-megapower projects (UMPPs) of 5,945 MWs. The company is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power.

