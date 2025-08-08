Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit declines 22.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 99.33 crore

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) declined 22.23% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 99.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.99.33104.0832.3035.7239.4446.5433.9543.4525.5032.79

