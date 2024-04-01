Datamatics Global spurts after acquiring Salesforce services provider Dextara Digital

Datamatics Global Services zoomed 7.23% to Rs 572.05 after the company announced the acquisition of Dextara Digital, a premier provider of Salesforce services.

Salesforce is one of the largest applications enterprise companies in the world, with over 150,000 customers and 95% of the Fortune 100 companies using the platform.

Dextara Digital is a Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Consulting and ISV partner and has more than 250 Salesforce certifications. With a stellar 5-star rating in the Salesforce partner ecosystem, Dextara Digital has garnered a reputation for delivering innovative solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of customers across various industries. The company has worked on over 600 Salesforce projects for more than 150 global customers on various products.

For the financial year 2022-23, the consolidated turnover of Dextara Digital was Rs 20.57 crore.

With the acquisition of Dextara Digital, Datamatics will expand its capabilities in the Salesforce ecosystem, enabling it to tap into the growing Salesforce market while further strengthening its position as a leading digital technologies provider.

The total amount payable by Datamatics for the said acquisition will be Rs 143.40 crore. The acquisition entails an additional payment of up to Rs 30.63 crore, contingent on achievement of certain business targets and milestones over a period of two years.

Rahul Kanodia, vice chairman and CEO, Datamatics, said, "We are excited to welcome Dextara Digital to the Datamatics family.

This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy of focusing on hyper scalers and further strengthens our capabilities in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Along with deep Salesforce expertise, solution assets, and extensive ecosystem relationships, Dextara brings an extremely capable management team and a broad clientele across industries that are of specific interest to us.

With this strong addition to our portfolio, we look forward to helping our customers go deep in Salesforce."

Datamatics Global Services provides solutions for data driven businesses to enhance their productivity and customer experience. The company's services can be bifurcated into three segmentsdigital operations, digital experience and digital technology. The company has also developed products in robotics process automation, advanced analytics, business intelligence, and automated fare collection.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 10% to Rs 41.30 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 45.87 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 369.30 crore in Q3 FY24 as comapared to Rs 372.64 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

