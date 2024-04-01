Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 64.75, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 151.46% in last one year as compared to a 29.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 88.72% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 64.75, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 22464.8. The Sensex is at 74015.29, up 0.49%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 7.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7007.25, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 325.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 330.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

