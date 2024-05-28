Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.96 crore

Net Loss of Datasoft Applications Software (India) reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.960 0 2.430 0 OPM %-12.500 -9.470 - PBDT-0.10-0.05 -100 0.25-0.52 LP PBT-0.11-0.05 -120 0.23-0.52 LP NP-0.12-0.05 -140 0.17-0.52 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Persistent Systems launches AI-powered SASVA platform

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Slides 2.1%

Nucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

STL Digital wins SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2024

Board of Adani Enterprises approves raising Rs 16,600 cr via equity issuance

Intellect Design Arena launches Canada eMACH.ai Cloud for Banks and Credit Unions

AdaniEnt board approves Rs 16,600 crore fundraise via QIP route

Southwest monsoon rainfall likely to be 106% of the long period average

Indices off day's high; realty shares slide

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story