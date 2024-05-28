Intellect Design Arena launches Canada eMACH.ai Cloud for Banks and Credit Unions

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of the Canada eMACH.ai Cloud for Banks and Credit Unions. This comprehensive suite of products spans Digital engagement, Liquidity, Virtual Accounts and Core Banking (including Payments and deposits), with embedded AI, allowing financial institutions to tailor their digital experiences to meet and exceed customer expectations and fuel growth. All these products are Canada-ready and/or live with Canadian customers.

This offering will allow institutions to achieve deposit growth, meet regulatory & industry compliance and also improve operational efficiency.

Canada's eMACH.ai Cloud has been designed for connected ecosystems. The future-focussed and open banking-enabled solution allows Banks & Credit Unions to partner with fintechs and rapidly launch innovative products that drive revenue, create operational efficiencies and provide an opportunity to attract new customers across all 3 segments - Corporate, SME and Retail.

Commenting on the launch, Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena, said, eMACH.ai is a groundbreaking and transformative suite designed on first principles thinking to simplify technology in the banking, credit union and insurance sectors significantly. With its extensive offering of 329 microservices, 535 events, and over 1757 APIs, it serves as the most comprehensive Open Finance Platform, enabling the creation of customer-centric solutions instead of traditional product-focused ones. We are excited to introduce the Canada-ready eMACH.ai Cloud for Banks and Credit Unions. Paired with eMACH.ai Experience Zones, banks & Credit Unions can gain first-hand experience with Intellect's solutions from their clients' perspective. He further added, By introducing the Intellect Canada eMACH.ai Cloud, we are leveraging our extensive thirty years of domain expertise in technology and design thinking to cater to banks, Credit Unions and insurance sectors

