Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Datasoft Applications Software (India) reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.810 0 OPM %16.050 -PBDT0.13-0.21 LP PBT0.13-0.21 LP NP0.10-0.21 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Galgotias University Hits a Significant Achievement: 1 Million Applications for the Academic Year 2023

Secure Your MBA Future: SIBM NOIDA Opens SNAP 2023 Applications; Deadline November 23, 2023

SCMHRD: Applications for the cutting-edge MBA programmes to close on 23rd November 2023; registration via SNAP

Deepak Nitrite subsidiary inks MoU with Gujarat Govt for Rs 9,000 crore project

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Slips 5%, S&amp;P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.6%

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Jaihind Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Amit Spinning Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ravi Leela Granites standalone net profit rises 4.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 408.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story