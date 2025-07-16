Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd registered volume of 2383.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.16 lakh shares

Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 July 2025.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd registered volume of 2383.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.22% to Rs.64.19. Volumes stood at 36.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd witnessed volume of 13.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.93% to Rs.745.45. Volumes stood at 2.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd recorded volume of 6.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78219 shares. The stock gained 5.98% to Rs.3,687.50. Volumes stood at 47978 shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd recorded volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26885 shares. The stock gained 5.66% to Rs.6,875.00. Volumes stood at 58242 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 16.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.47% to Rs.661.85. Volumes stood at 7.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

Nifty trades above 25,200; PSU bank shares rally for 3rd day

Onward Tech surges as Q1 profit jumps 20% QoQ

Saregama India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story