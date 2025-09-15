Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DC Infotech & Communication Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd and Sheetal Cool Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2025.

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 288.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5439 shares in the past one month.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd surged 18.36% to Rs 392. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9251 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd spiked 16.66% to Rs 35.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52004 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14194 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd jumped 11.13% to Rs 132.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 754 shares in the past one month.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd spurt 11.00% to Rs 277. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2304 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

