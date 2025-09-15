Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIC Electronics gains after bagging Rs 2-cr Indian Railways orders

MIC Electronics gains after bagging Rs 2-cr Indian Railways orders

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MIC Electronics rose 1.43% to Rs 70.74 after the company announced that it has secured two letters of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1.76 crore from Indian Railways, Sambalpur Division, Odisha, and Indian Railways, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

The Sambalpur Division order is for shifting of existing coach indication board systems and auto announcement systems at Amrit Bharat stations. The contract is valued at Rs 1.20 crore and will be executed within six months.

In addition, the company received an LoA from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai (Northern Railway) for the supply of LED emergency lights worth Rs 56.47 lakh, to be executed within nine months.

MIC Electronics specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays as well as high-end electronics and telecommunications products.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 15.2% to Rs 1.67 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1.97 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 8.4% YoY to Rs 11.61 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banco Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Euro speculative net longs climb to one and half month high

Nifty trades below 25,100 level; pharma shares slide

Sarveshwar Foods wins export orders worth Rs 63 cr

US dollar index speculators mildly add to net short position

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story