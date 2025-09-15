MIC Electronics gains after bagging Rs 2-cr Indian Railways orders

MIC Electronics rose 1.43% to Rs 70.74 after the company announced that it has secured two letters of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1.76 crore from Indian Railways, Sambalpur Division, Odisha, and Indian Railways, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

The Sambalpur Division order is for shifting of existing coach indication board systems and auto announcement systems at Amrit Bharat stations. The contract is valued at Rs 1.20 crore and will be executed within six months.

In addition, the company received an LoA from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai (Northern Railway) for the supply of LED emergency lights worth Rs 56.47 lakh, to be executed within nine months.