Euro speculative net longs climb to one and half month high

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market climbed to a one and half month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 125677 contracts in the data reported through September 09, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 6085 net long contracts.

