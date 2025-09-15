Banco Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Anant Raj Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2025.

Anant Raj Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2025.

Banco Products (India) Ltd spiked 14.25% to Rs 705.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25299 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd surged 11.18% to Rs 593. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85211 shares in the past one month. Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd soared 9.39% to Rs 266.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month. GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd rose 8.44% to Rs 126.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.