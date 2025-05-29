DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 172.72 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication declined 11.64% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 172.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.89% to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.91% to Rs 555.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 459.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

