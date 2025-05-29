Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 9.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 288.30 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 9.20% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 288.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.58% to Rs 11.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.12% to Rs 996.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1072.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

288.30291.20996.381072.713.864.503.674.559.369.2627.2732.396.656.5516.8624.104.444.8911.7717.72

