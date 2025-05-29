Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Sales rise 31.27% to Rs 13.98 crore

Net Loss of Nakoda Group of Industries reported to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.27% to Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 46.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.9810.65 31 46.2547.12 -2 OPM %-17.45-7.70 --4.300.83 - PBDT-2.99-1.43 -109 -3.68-1.78 -107 PBT-3.27-1.71 -91 -4.86-2.86 -70 NP-2.44-1.25 -95 -3.64-2.12 -72

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

