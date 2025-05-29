Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaya reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kaya reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 54.69 crore

Net Loss of Kaya reported to Rs 6.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 94.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 54.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 138.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 217.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.6953.01 3 217.42210.32 3 OPM %10.79-152.14 -11.38-39.08 - PBDT2.48-85.72 LP 11.13-103.47 LP PBT-6.97-94.77 93 -26.51-138.72 81 NP-6.97-94.77 93 -26.51-138.72 81

