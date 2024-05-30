Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vineet Laboratories standalone net profit declines 45.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Vineet Laboratories standalone net profit declines 45.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.23% to Rs 37.05 crore

Net profit of Vineet Laboratories declined 45.92% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.23% to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.60% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.06% to Rs 150.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 212.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.0557.20 -35 150.59212.29 -29 OPM %9.2010.16 -4.793.61 - PBDT2.105.47 -62 2.894.40 -34 PBT1.434.85 -71 0.372.03 -82 NP1.923.55 -46 1.031.25 -18

