DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 13.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.58% to Rs 1741.89 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 13.74% to Rs 177.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 20.58% to Rs 1741.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1444.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.81% to Rs 615.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 535.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 20.67% to Rs 6470.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5362.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1741.891444.606470.595362.0469.0869.9668.6568.67238.18209.67828.61721.96238.18209.67828.61721.96177.07155.68615.33535.97

