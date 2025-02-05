Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DCM Nouvelle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd, CL Educate Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd and Maral Overseas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2025.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd lost 8.54% to Rs 190 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 659 shares in the past one month.

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd crashed 6.66% to Rs 107.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13474 shares in the past one month.

CL Educate Ltd tumbled 6.51% to Rs 118.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19143 shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd corrected 6.38% to Rs 112.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24696 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd slipped 6.05% to Rs 78. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3738 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

