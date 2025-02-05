Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Consumer Durables shares fall

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 375.72 points or 0.62% at 59903.36 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.73%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.68%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.71%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.58%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.17%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.85%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.75%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.18%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 734.83 or 1.48% at 50535.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 141.83 points or 0.95% at 15057.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.85 points or 0.02% at 23735.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 173.91 points or 0.22% at 78409.9.

On BSE,2594 shares were trading in green, 1287 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

