FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 259.13 points or 1.25% at 20530.08 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 3.32%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 3.3%),United Breweries Ltd (down 2.67%),Nestle India Ltd (down 2.32%),United Spirits Ltd (down 2.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITC Ltd (down 1.89%), Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 1.81%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.54%), Dabur India Ltd (down 1.43%), and Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 1.43%).

On the other hand, Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 6%), Doms Industries Ltd (up 5.69%), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 2.99%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 734.83 or 1.48% at 50535.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 141.83 points or 0.95% at 15057.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.85 points or 0.02% at 23735.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 173.91 points or 0.22% at 78409.9.

On BSE,2594 shares were trading in green, 1287 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

