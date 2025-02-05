Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 101.61 points or 1.37% at 7307.55 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sobha Ltd (up 5.38%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.27%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.09%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.75%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.54%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.31%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd (up 2.28%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 1.95%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.49%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 734.83 or 1.48% at 50535.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 141.83 points or 0.95% at 15057.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.85 points or 0.02% at 23735.4.

Also Read

BlackRock to hire 1,200 employees in India to expand AI and support hubs

Stock Market LIVE News: CAMS, Affle, Angel One drive SmallCap index 2% up; Sensex, Nifty down today

'Indians justifiably outraged': Bryan Johnson shares study on air quality

NSE Clearing fails to meet liquidity norms; reports Rs 176.65 cr shortfall

More than 250 fall ill in Kolhapur village due to suspected food poisoning

The BSE Sensex index was down 173.91 points or 0.22% at 78409.9.

On BSE,2594 shares were trading in green, 1287 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin gains on receiving tentative USFDA nod for HIV drug

Board of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities recommends first interim dividend

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Board of HDFC Life Insurance Company approves NCD issuance up to Rs 1,000 cr

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story