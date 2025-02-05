Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 101.61 points or 1.37% at 7307.55 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sobha Ltd (up 5.38%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.27%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.09%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.75%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.54%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.31%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd (up 2.28%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 1.95%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.49%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 734.83 or 1.48% at 50535.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 141.83 points or 0.95% at 15057.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.85 points or 0.02% at 23735.4.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 173.91 points or 0.22% at 78409.9.

On BSE,2594 shares were trading in green, 1287 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News