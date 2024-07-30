Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the June 2024 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.27% to Rs 268.88 crore

Net Loss of DCM Nouvelle reported to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 268.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 255.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales268.88255.43 5 OPM %6.283.45 -PBDT10.864.72 130 PBT3.52-0.87 LP NP-2.55-0.68 -275

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Hang Seng, Kospi down 1% each

Olympics 2024: 17-yr-old Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400-meter IM

LIVE news updates: 10 killed, hundreds feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway

US-Philippines boost ties amid concerns over China's aggressive stance

Olympics 2024: Donald Trump criticises opening ceremony, calls it disgrace

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story