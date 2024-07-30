Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 14.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 14.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.71% to Rs 165.08 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 14.50% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 165.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales165.08151.85 9 OPM %5.034.99 -PBDT4.464.01 11 PBT2.652.30 15 NP2.292.00 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics 2024: 17-yr-old Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400-meter IM

LIVE news updates: 10 killed, hundreds feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway

US-Philippines boost ties amid concerns over China's aggressive stance

Olympics 2024: Donald Trump criticises opening ceremony, calls it disgrace

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Hang Seng, Kospi down 1% each

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story