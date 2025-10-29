DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 151.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 3255.11 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 151.18% to Rs 158.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 3255.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2940.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3255.112940.959.506.16364.86196.64245.8695.77158.0462.92

