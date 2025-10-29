Accedere consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.60% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Accedere declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.991.0612.1216.980.120.180.090.140.080.10

