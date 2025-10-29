Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 25.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 11685.88 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel declined 25.86% to Rs 638.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 860.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 11685.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11213.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11685.8811213.3117.8119.621731.771909.23982.251213.27638.23860.90

