Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 34.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.04% to Rs 139.74 croreNet profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 34.15% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.04% to Rs 139.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 103.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales139.74103.48 35 OPM %8.278.89 -PBDT4.083.60 13 PBT2.041.62 26 NP1.651.23 34
