Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 34.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 34.15% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.04% to Rs 139.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 103.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.139.74103.488.278.894.083.602.041.621.651.23

