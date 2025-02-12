Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Regency World Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Regency World Consulting reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT-0.280 0 PBT-0.280 0 NP-0.280 0

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

