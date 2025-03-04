DCM Shriram spurts after board plans to evaluate restructuring options

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
DCM Shriram surged 11.01% to Rs 1,028.80 after the company's board decided to evaluate the options for restructuring or reorganising its businesses to leverage the strengths of each segment.

The company operates in diverse sectors, including Chemicals, Vinyl, Sugar, Agri Inputs (Shriram Farm Solutions, Bioseed, and Fertilizers), and Building Materials (Fenesta), among others.

The board has constituted a committee to evaluate various restructuring/reorganising options and provide recommendations. Any decision in this regard will be after due evaluation, consideration and approval by the board and shall be subject to all necessary consents and requisite approvals.

DCM Shriram is a diversified company with presence in agri-rural business, chloro-vinyl business, and value-added business (fenesta building systemsUPVC windows & doors).

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 9% to Rs 262.14 crore on 12.15% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,518.89 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

