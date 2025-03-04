Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 March 2025.

Gensol Engineering Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 413.95 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28050 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 70.79. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd lost 5.07% to Rs 6254. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 594 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Auto Ltd slipped 4.87% to Rs 7335. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11642 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd dropped 4.16% to Rs 771. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

