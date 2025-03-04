Hariom Pipe Industries forays into renewable energy sector

Wins order for 60 MW solar power project

Hariom Pipe Industries (HPIL) has forayed into the renewable energy sector. Hariom Pipe Industries (HPIL) has received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for Solar Photovoltaic Power generating stations of an aggregate capacity of 60 MW(AC) under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 a scheme launched for implementation of feeder level Solarization under Component C of PM Kusum Scheme.

The fixed PPA tariff for the 60 MW (AC) Solar Power capacity is Rs. 2.96/kWh for a period of 25 years at a subsidy of Rs. 1.05 Cr/MW. There is an additional incentive of Rs. 0.25/kWh for the first three years, upon the timely commissioning of the project.

