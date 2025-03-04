Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hariom Pipe Industries forays into renewable energy sector

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Wins order for 60 MW solar power project

Hariom Pipe Industries (HPIL) has forayed into the renewable energy sector. Hariom Pipe Industries (HPIL) has received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for Solar Photovoltaic Power generating stations of an aggregate capacity of 60 MW(AC) under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 a scheme launched for implementation of feeder level Solarization under Component C of PM Kusum Scheme.

The fixed PPA tariff for the 60 MW (AC) Solar Power capacity is Rs. 2.96/kWh for a period of 25 years at a subsidy of Rs. 1.05 Cr/MW. There is an additional incentive of Rs. 0.25/kWh for the first three years, upon the timely commissioning of the project.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

