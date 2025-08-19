Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems CFO Diwakaraiah N J resigns

DCX Systems CFO Diwakaraiah N J resigns

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
DCX Systems announced that Diwakaraiah N J has tendered his resignation from the position of executive director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 31 August 2025, for personal reasons.

DCX Systems is a leading Indian defense manufacturing player for the manufacturing and supply of electronic systems, cable & wire harness assemblies, and printed circuit board assemblies.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 37.2% to Rs 20.70 crore on a 26.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 549.96 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

DCX Systems shed 0.14% to Rs 246.35 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

