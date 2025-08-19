Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA Tech Wabag secures Rs 118-cr repeat order for sewage treatment plant in Bahrain

VA Tech Wabag secures Rs 118-cr repeat order for sewage treatment plant in Bahrain

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
VA Tech Wabag (WABAG) announced that it has bagged a repeat order worth approximately 5.12 million Bahraini Dinars (around Rs 118 crore) from the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning (MoW) in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The order includes the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the 40 million litres per day (MLD) Madinat Salman sewage treatment plant (STP) and the Long Sea Outfall for a period of five years.

WABAG was previously awarded the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the same 40 MLD STP and Long Sea Outfall in October 2015 by the Ministry of Housing, Kingdom of Bahrain. The project was successfully completed in 2018, after which WABAG has been operating and maintaining the plant since 1 November 2018.

The STP is equipped with tertiary treatment and sludge treatment systems using aerobic digestion and thermal drying. An automatic bagging plant has been provided to pack EPA Class A sludge from the dryers for commercial sale. The treated water is reused entirely and caters to the irrigation needs of 13 islands.

Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.6% to Rs 65.80 crore on 17.2% increase in net sales to Rs 734 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.40% to Rs 1,604.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

