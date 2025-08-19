Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Ltd Slides 0.43%

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd has lost 1.96% over last one month compared to 1.24% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.54% drop in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.43% today to trade at Rs 1077.55. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.19% to quote at 61961.26. The index is down 1.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Bank Ltd decreased 0.28% and IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 0.25% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 7.9 % over last one year compared to the 1.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has lost 1.96% over last one month compared to 1.24% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.54% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1625 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.7 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1281.75 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 934 on 27 Jan 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

