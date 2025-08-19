Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Infrastructure receives LoA from NHPC

Reliance Infrastructure receives LoA from NHPC

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
For 390 MW ISTS-connected solar power project coupled with Battery Energy Storage System

Reliance Infrastructure has received Letter of Award (LOA) from NHPC for 390 MW inter state transmission system (ISTS) - connected solar power project coupled with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Once commissioned, the project will add 700 MWp of solar DC capacity, and 780 MWhr of BESS capacity to Reliance Group's portfolio, consolidating its leadership in new energy solutions.

The winning tariff was discovered at Rs 3.13/kWh, positioning the project among the most competitively priced offerings in India's energy transition landscape.

The project is part of a broader tender floated by NHPC, which saw participation from 15 entities, with 14 qualifying for the e-reverse auction. The tender was oversubscribed by nearly 4 times, reflecting heightened industry interest in dispatchable renewable energy solutions.

Reliance Power, a listed entity in the Reliance Group, already has a renewable energy portfolio of nearly 2.5 GWp of Solar and 2.5 GWhr of BESS capacity. With the addition of the above capacity, the combined Reliance Group's clean energy pipeline now stands at more than 3 GWp of Solar DC capacity and over 3.5 GWhr of BESS capacity, making it India's largest player in the integrated Solar + BESS segment.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

