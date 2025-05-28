Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
From India Ratings & Research

Prism Johnson announced that India Ratings & Research has affirmed its ratings/outlook for the existing Non convertible Debentures, term loans and fund based working capital limits of the Company as 'IND A+/Positive'. Further, the ratings for non-fund based working capital limits, unsecured short-term loans and commercial paper program of the Company has been affirmed as IND A1+'.

The ratings of unallocated fund based / non-fund based limits of Rs 1.1 crore have been withdrawn in line with India Ratings' policy on Withdrawal of Ratings given that the facility rating is no longer required to be maintained as this debt is not expected to be availed.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

