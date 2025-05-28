Redtape drops after Q4 PAT slides 43% QoQ

Redtape fell 5.24% to Rs 142.10 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 43.25% to Rs 41.47 crore while net sales declined 23.57% to Rs 505.24 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 57.70 crore in Q4 FY25, down 41.71% quarter-on-quarter, but up 6.28% year-on-year.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 1.25% while net sales declined 0.32% in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

For the full year, net profit fell 3.40% to Rs 170.24 crore while net sales increased 9.28% to Rs 2,020.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT fell 1.32% year-on-year to Rs 233.12 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company's consolidated net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 13.96 crore in FY25, lower than Rs 84.37 crore in FY24.

Redtape is engaged in the business of retail sale of footwear, garments & apparels and allied products and is also a manufacturer of footwear.

