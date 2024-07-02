G M Breweries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Remedium Lifecare Ltd, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd and Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2024.

Remedium Lifecare Ltd, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd and Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2024.

G M Breweries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 796.05 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 81889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7017 shares in the past one month.

Remedium Lifecare Ltd soared 19.28% to Rs 86.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd spiked 16.94% to Rs 994.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16167 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd spurt 16.05% to Rs 216.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd exploded 15.06% to Rs 201.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15646 shares in the past one month.

