DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 12.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 228.92% to Rs 41.97 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India rose 12.85% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 228.92% to Rs 41.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.41.9712.765.8123.044.804.284.343.883.252.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News