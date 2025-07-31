Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 46.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.63% to Rs 673.47 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 46.93% to Rs 74.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.63% to Rs 673.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 503.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.673.47503.9816.7813.27111.7172.4896.0964.1274.6150.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News