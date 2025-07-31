SIS consolidated net profit rises 44.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 3548.49 crore

Net profit of SIS rose 44.74% to Rs 92.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 3548.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3129.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

