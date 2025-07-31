GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.29% to Rs 1648.45 crore

Net loss of GMR Power & Urban Infra reported to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1225.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 1648.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1611.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1648.451611.5824.3032.1279.52204.61-80.4231.89-7.801225.15

