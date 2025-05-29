Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.93% to Rs 20.75 crore

Net profit of Deccan Health Care declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.93% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.15% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 75.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.7515.9775.0659.732.944.264.206.290.590.663.083.680.230.311.632.210.120.131.161.49

