Trade-Wings consolidated net profit rises 137.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.83% to Rs 63.49 croreNet profit of Trade-Wings rose 137.06% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 63.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.19% to Rs 3.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 249.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
