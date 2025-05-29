Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trade-Wings consolidated net profit rises 137.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Trade-Wings consolidated net profit rises 137.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Sales rise 1.83% to Rs 63.49 crore

Net profit of Trade-Wings rose 137.06% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 63.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.19% to Rs 3.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 249.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales63.4962.35 2 249.40242.42 3 OPM %4.602.60 -0.941.39 - PBDT4.282.30 86 5.785.07 14 PBT3.201.89 69 3.623.57 1 NP3.391.43 137 3.803.11 22

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

