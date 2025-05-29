Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.61% to Rs 138.95 crore

Net Loss of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reported to Rs 28.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.61% to Rs 138.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 538.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 517.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

138.95159.00538.50517.63-19.32-0.91-4.451.84-34.76-10.94-59.11-26.93-41.19-17.99-85.30-55.13-28.05-5.42-18.43-22.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News